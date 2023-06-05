Tennis | Holger Rune’s double bounce was missed by the referee – it resulted in a confusing decision

The referee of the match did not notice that the ball bounced twice on the surface of the field before Holger Rune hit it.

5.6. 20:30 | Updated 5.6. 20:49

Tennis The referee’s decisions at the French Open tennis tournament have spoken and Monday was no exception. Denmark in the men’s quarterfinal match Holger Runen and Argentina Francisco Cerundolo sometimes a special situation was experienced in the third set.

Rune returned the punch after a clear double bounce, but the head referee didn’t notice it. Rune’s return fell to the forecourt so that Cerundolo had an easy job of settling the point.

However, before his shot, Cerundolo briefly stopped playing when he noticed a double bounce. The ball boy was also already coming to the field.

Although Cerundolo finally hit the ball, the head referee was no longer pleased: he awarded the ball to Rune due to unsportsmanlike behavior, says BBC. As a result, Rune also got a break point in the third set at 2–1. Rune also broke Cerundolo’s pass and won the third set 6–4.

In the end, the match turned into an amazing five-set battle, which Rune won 7–6 (7–3), 3–6, 6–4, 1–6, 7–6 (10–7).

This was at least the second time in this year’s tournament that the referee missed a double bounce. The same thing happened Lucas Pouille and Cameron Norrie in the match.