Tennis | History was made at Wimbledon – this is how a very long battle was resolved

Ukraine’s Lesja Tsurenko and Romania’s Ana Bogdan played a record long break game.

7.7. 20:44

Wimbledon history was made in the tennis tournament on Friday, when the Ukrainian Lesja Tsurenko and Romania Ana Bogdan met in the third round of the women’s singles.

The three-way match lasted no less than three hours and 40 minutes. In the end, Tsurenko advanced with the scores 4–6, 6–3, 7–6.

The third set will make the match historic. The cutoff game ended after colorful stages for Tsurenko with a score of 20–18. This is the record for women’s singles grand slam tournaments.

Normally, a tiebreaker game ends at seven points, but a two-point difference is needed to win.

According to the International Tennis Federation ITF, the previous record was from 2015, when the Czech Denisa Allertová and Britain Johanna Konta played a cutoff game with a total of 36 points at the French Open.

The fresh record shares the record with the men’s longest tiebreaker, according to the ITF. of the United States Andy Roddick and France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga twisted for the same length at the Australian Open in 2007.