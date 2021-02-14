Tennis | Henri Kontinen’s mixed doubles match in the Australian Open for your first round

Naomi Osaka advanced to the women’s doubles semi-finals.

Finland Henri Kontisen and his Kazakh partner Jana Shvedovan taival pushed for the first round of tennis in the Australian Open mixed doubles game.

The uninvested pair lost to the sixth-placed Czech Barbora Krejcikova and the United States Rajeev Ramille directly in two batches of chapters 6-7 (6-8), 5-7.

In the men’s doubles, Kontinen also dropped his partner, France, in the first round on Wednesday Edouard Roger-Vasselin with.

In the tournament ranked third in Japan Naomi Osaka advanced to the women’s singles semifinals by taming Spain Garbine Muguruzan in a three-round match.

Muguruza, who reached the finals last year, won the first set of a two-hour encounter, but Osaka took the entire match 4–6, 6–4, 7–5.

“I felt startled because he played so well. In stressful moments, I had to play with myself, ”Osaka described after the match, according to news agency AFP.

In the semi-finals, 23-year-old Osaka will face Taiwan’s experienced but uninvested 35-year-old Hsieh Su-Wein. He won the Czech Republic in the fourth round on Sunday Marketa Vondrousovan erin 6–4, 6–2.

“There’s no way I expect that. They have always been tough, long matches, ”Osaka recalled his previous encounters with Hsieh.

Osaka have won Hsieh in three of four matches.

Taiwanese veteran After 16 years of trying, Hsieh reached the semifinals of the grand slam. He made his debut in the grand slam as early as 2005, but has never gone further than the fourth round.

“I try to pretend that I am only 18 years old. Mentally, I am very young. I also try to look young, which helps a lot, ”the Taiwanese said and smiled.

“The most important thing for me is to stay happy,” to enjoy (tennis) and avoid injuries.

At the Australian Open, Osaka left home as the winner in 2019. Last year, she won her second time in the U.S. Open Women’s singles. Osaka is currently third on the world list. His predecessors are Australian Ashleigh Barty and Romanian Simona Halep.

The world’s top tennis players in Australia play completely without an audience due to the strict coronavirus restrictions imposed on Melbourne.