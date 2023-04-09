Tennis | Henri Kontinen’s former doubles pair squatted Emil Ruusuvuori

Jan-Lennard Struff blocked Emil Ruusuvuori’s path to the main series of the Monte Carlo ATP tournament.

Finland in tennis Emil Ruusuvuori lost 6–7 (4–7), 7–5, 0–6 to the German For Jan-Lennard Struff In the second round of qualifying for the ATP1000 tournament in Monte Carlo. The match played on Sunday afternoon lasted more than two and a half hours.

Struff played doubles in Finland a few years ago Henri Kontinen as a pair and is ranked number 100 in the latest singles world list. Ruusuvuori is 37th, and he was the number one ranked player in the qualifiers.

In the first round, Ruusuvuori took care of the host country Monaco Hugo Nysin set score 6–3, 6–4, but then succumbed to the German. This is how the road to the rock-hard main series of the tournament ended.

Finland’s fours player Harri Heliövaaran and his British counterpart by Lloyd Glasspool is scheduled to start the tournament on Monday. Opposite are France Nicolas Mahut and Switzerland Stan Wawrinka.