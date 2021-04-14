Thursday, April 15, 2021
Tennis | Henri Kontinen’s doubles contract ended in the second round in Monte Carlo

April 14, 2021
Kontinen and Edouard Roger-Vasselin were the Uninvested pair.

Henri Kontisen and his French couple Edouard Roger-Vasselin the contract ended for the second round of the Monte Carlo ATP tennis tournament.

French fries Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won Kontinen and Roger-Vasselin in the men’s doubles in 7–6 (7–3), 7–5 Herbert and Mahut are ranked seventh in the Monte Carlo tournament. Kontinen and Roger-Vasselin were the Uninvested couple.

Kontinen and Roger-Vasselin started the Monte Carlo tournament by winning Kazakhstan Alexander Bublikin and Serbian Dusan Lajovicin.

The Monte Carlo tournament is the second most valuable ATP 1,000 Masters level after the grand slam tournaments.

