Tennis | Henri Kontinen shone and silenced the small Indian audience when Finland solved the Davis Cup tennis in a doubles match

After Friday’s doubles, the doubles was enough to take the match pair.

Finland hurried in the tennis Davis Cup against India at Espoo Metro-Arena. After Friday’s doubles, Finland led 2-0 and settled the entire match in a doubles match on Saturday.

Henri Kontinen and Harri Heliövaara put the numbers 7-6, 7-6 on the board Rohan Bopannaa and Ramkumar Ramanathania against and caused the Finnish public to go wild. Similarly, a small group of Indian spectators fell silent in that place.

The victory meant that Finland took the lead 3-0 in the match pair and lost the last two singles.

Finnish couple played well, but at times Kontinen even shone.

“It hasn’t been so nice on the field in a year and a half,” Kontinen said. He exceptionally played the second square, while on the ATP tour he has always played in the first square.

Kontinen dug great punches when they were needed. A few important bypasses came from the knuckle, as did the palm. In the flight game, Kontinen stretched like in the best days.

The long corona season has taken some of the slices out of Kontinen’s joy and play. The matches in Espoo were like a return to the former.

It felt like Kontinen had taken the loud audience into the game. To this claim, Kontinen threw, “Or did the audience take me.”

First the batch went without feed breaks, but in the cut-off game, the Finnish couple raised their level a bit.

In the second batch, one feed break was changed from head to end, but then went into the cut-off game again.

In one pass, Heliövaara had a situation of 0-40, but Kontinen got in a hurry. Kontinen saved one point with an insane pass response, another with a punch, a kill punch and once again with a punch. A convincing game completed by Heliövaara with his passes.

If the Indians had broken Heliövaara’s supply in that situation and taken the 5-3 lead, the third round would have been drawn with a high probability.

“They played well at those points, but at the road break they were a better team,” Bopanna said.

Bopanna, 41, belongs to the doubles legends. He still manages to travel the world, and is able to make a difference. In his career, he was at his third at the top of the doubles ATP list and has won a nice 19.

In the Davis Cup in Espoo, Bopanna was trying to reverse the Indian course, but the task proved impossible.

“They played at a higher level together and we were only playing for the first time as a couple now,” Bopanna said.

“Friday was crucial. It put a lot of pressure on us, ”Bopanna said, referring Otto Virtanen and Emil Rose Mountain winning doubles.

With their victory Finland took a step closer to qualifying for the World Block, which would be an opportunity to become one of the major tennis countries.