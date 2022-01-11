Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Tennis | Henri Kontinen does not play in the Australian Open

January 11, 2022
In 2017, Kontinen won the Australian Open Doubles Championship.

Four player Henri Kontista not seen in the Australian Open tennis tournament starting January 17th. The matter was confirmed to STT by the Communications and Marketing Manager of the Tennis Association Jarno Tiusanen.

Kontinen has not participated in the Australian pre-Open ATP tournaments, which were played in January in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

“He told me well in advance that he might not want to travel here,” at the Australian Open Lloyd Glasspool with playing Harri Heliövaara said at the Sydney ATP tournament.

In 2017, Kontinen won the Australian Open Doubles Championship. Kontinen has swung to 55th place in the men’s world rankings.

