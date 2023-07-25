Tennis | Heliövaara’s return from paternity leave ended in disappointment – the number one ranked couple lost in the opening round

The Hamburg tournament ended in a short doubles match for the Finns.

Finland Harri Heliövaaran the return to the tennis courts was low-key at the men’s ATP tournament in Hamburg. Heliövaara and his British couple ranked first Lloyd Glasspool unexpectedly lost their opening round match 3–6, 3–6.

In Hamburg, the progress of the Finnish-British pair was blocked by a Bolivian Hugo Dellien and Argentinian Guido Pella. The match lasted just under an hour.

In the opening set, Dellien and Pella turned the match in their favor by taking a 4–2 lead and going on to win the set. The second set was even until the 3-3 numbers, but Heliövaara’s pass loss to 3-5 sealed the set for the opponents.

Heliövaara was Seitesminen sidelined for seven weeks, as he had not played since the French Open championship tournament. A baby boy was born in his family in mid-July.