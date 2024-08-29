Tennis | Heliövaara and Patten started the US Open victoriously

Tennis|The duo won the previous grand slam tournament at Wimbledon.

Tennis Finnish star Harri Heliövaara beat his partner of Henry Patten with a french couple Sadio Doumbian and Manuel Guinard local time on Wednesday at the US Open tennis tournament.

The opening match of the tournament between Heliövaara and Patten, competing in men’s doubles, ended with the results 6–4, 7–5.

In July, Heliövaara and Patten won the Wimbledon grand slam championship, and the pair rose to 11th and 12th place in the world rankings.