Saturday, September 23, 2023
Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool’s match ended in the semi-finals at the ATP challenger tournament

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 23, 2023
in World Europe
Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool’s match ended in the semi-finals at the ATP challenger tournament

Heliövaara and Glasspool, ranked first in France, fell to the host country.

Harri Heliövaaran and his British counterpart by Lloyd Glasspool taival ended in the semifinals of the tennis men’s ATP challenger tournament in France. The number one ranked pair lost in doubles in two sets to the French pair Jonathan Eysseric/Harold Mayot. The French won 7–6 (7–2), 6–4.

The Saint-Tropez tournament was the first, after the US Open Championship, that Heliövaara and Glasspool played together. In New York, they were eliminated in the second round.

At the US Open, Heliövaara won the mixed doubles game against Kazakhstan Anna Danilina with and continued from New York to Croatia to take Finland to the top eight in the Davis Cup.

Next week, Heliövaara and Glasspool are scheduled to play in the Astana ATP tournament in Kazakhstan.

