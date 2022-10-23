Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool were nervous to lose in the final match of the Stockholm Open

The Finnish-British pair made too many mistakes to be able to win the prestigious Stockholm tournament.

23.10. 15:34 | Updated 23.10. 18:19

Harri Heliövaara and British Lloyd Glasspool suffered a clear defeat in the final match of the Stockholm Open tennis doubles.

of El Salvador Marcelo Arevalo and the one from the Netherlands Antilles Jean-Julien Rojer nailed the final 6–3, 6–3 at Stockholm’s Royal Tennis Hall.

“We got off to a bad start in both sets. The opponents were able to play freely, and they are good when they get ahead,” Heliövaara told HS.

The result of the match looks semi-close, but the level difference was very big. The Finnish-British couple nervously pulled themselves out of the fight for victory. Easy mistakes followed each other – and there were enough of them.

It was telling that Glasspool took a 40-0 lead in their final innings, but the duo lost the game and the match.

Heliövaara and Glasspool have lost six finals this year and only won the Hamburg tournament. Final defeats have come in Metz in France, Umag in Croatia, Queen’s Club in London, Dallas in the USA and Montpellier in France.

Is it losses could become a burden?

“I do not believe. I’ve thought about it myself. Last year we won the finals and now we have lost. That just happens.”

Roger and Arevalo won the pair’s head-to-head encounter in the final of the ATP 250 in Dallas earlier this year.

Out of the four grand slam tournaments of the season, Rojer and Arevalo took the championship in France. In his long career, Rojer has won Wimbledon, France and the US Open.

Rojer, 41, is ranked fifth and Arevalo sixth on the doubles ATP list. For over 40 years, Rojer hit, moved and solved points very efficiently.

The match finally ended when Rojer placed a volley on the field between Heliövaara and Glasspool.

Even though Heliövaara and Glasspool lost, they are on their way to the season-ending ATP final tournament in Turin. The duo is sixth on the list, while the top eight couples make it to the prestigious final tournament.

“Big points are still available. It’s not in the salet,” Heliövaara said. “I can’t believe how well this year has gone. Somehow beyond expectations.”

For Rojer, the championship in Stockholm is the third of his career. The first one came 12 years ago in 2010.