Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool turned the thriller for themselves in the Turin ATP finals

The Finnish-British pair started the tournament with a tight win, where only one pass break was seen.

Doubles star Harri Heliövaara thought every match would be tight at the ATP Finals in Turin, and so it was in the opening match.

Heliövaara and the British Lloyd Glasspool took a thrilling 7–5, 7–6 (7–3) opener as they faced a pair of Jean-Julien Rojer/Marcelo Arevalo.

Another The game to break the set became Heliövaara’s show. He took two straight points with palm and knuckle responses. In the match ball, Heliövaara hit two sharp flying shots, which ended the fight.

Since doubles is a team game, Glasspool handled her serves and her own responses in style.

Heliövaara made a brave decision in the first set at 2-2. Arevalo and Rojeri had a breaking ball. The ball they hit came within Heliövaara’s reach, but he didn’t hit it.

When the linesman’s out call was not heard, Arevalo and Rojer took the break. The result didn’t become official until Heliövaara challenged the verdict – and the ball was a few centimeters out. The passing shift continued and Heliövaara kept it.

In the end, the only pass break of the set that remained valid came in the 11th game, when Rojer lost his opening. Heliövaara nailed the set decision with a through pass in the next game: 7–5.

Noise hazard and Glasspool faced Arevalo and Rojer in two final matches of the ATP 250 tournament. The Finnish-British pair lost in Dallas and now in the fall in Stockholm.

In Turin, at least there was compensation for the second final loss.

The ATP final tournament is played as a group competition. The victory won by Heliövaara and Glasspool was also a big step towards the next place, for which winning two matches out of three can be enough.

The pair’s next match is on Tuesday.