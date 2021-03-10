Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool took a tasty victory over the Tsitsipas brothers

In the semi-finals, a top pair from Britain will meet.

Tennis a doubles Finnish-British pair Harri Heliövaara/Lloyd Glasspool took a sweet win in the first round of the Marseille ATP 250 tournament.

Heliövaara and Glasspool defeated the Greek brothers Stefanos and Petros Tsitsipasin 7–5, 6–1, and the match dragged on for just another hour.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is ranked number five on the singles ATP list and has recently played with his little brother in several quad tournaments. Even world-class doubles skills did not bring victory against the rising pair.

In the second round, in the semi-finals, Heliövaara and Glasspool will face the brother-in-law of the tournament. Ken and Neal Skupskin.

There will be a tough duo, but at the same time the match is a great measure for Heliövaara and Glasspool.

Heliövaara has been playing very convincingly in challenger tournaments since last autumn. He advanced with a few different pairs in eight tournaments to the final and won three of them.

Now good challenger level tournaments are also starting to give a boost to the ATP level one notch higher.

Marseille the semi-final place raises Heliövaara’s ATP ranking by a few places, slightly to the right of a hundred.