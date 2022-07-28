Thursday, July 28, 2022
Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool to an easy victory in the Croatian ATP quarterfinals

July 28, 2022
The match was dominated by the Finnish-British pair.

Umag

Finland Harri Heliövaara continues his winning streak in tennis men’s doubles. In Umag, Croatia, Heliövaara met his British partner by Lloyd Glasspool with the host country’s own players, an 18-year-old Mili Poljič too and his partner of 25 years by Nino Serdarušić.

The match was once again dominated by the Finnish-British pair. They won the match sovereignly 6–3, 6–3.

Currently, Heliövaara, 33, is ranked 25th in the doubles world rankings, his 28-year-old partner is ranked 34th. Their Croatian opponents are far behind in the doubles ranking list: Serdarušić is ranked 310th and Poljičak is a hundred places behind at 411st.

