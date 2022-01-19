Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool straight ahead in Australia, next to face the top pair

Good doubles fell in the opening round.

Finnish people-British pair of doubles Harri Heliövaara–Lloyd Glasspool took a convincing win in the first round of the Australian Open.

Heliövaara and Glasspool won the good doubles in Argentina Federico Corian and Spain Albert Ramos-Vinolasin 6–3, 6–3.

The match went so straightforward that it didn’t even match the proper practice.

Coria and Ramos-Vinolas saw that doubles is just a side sport for them, which they play infrequently and unevenly.

Both had a great time online and there was no way to turn or win the match.

Briton Glasspool scored the match for the last time and did not score a single point against their opponents, nor did their other two innings in the second set.

Glasspool baited through the match very convincingly. Heliövaara picked up his passes a bit, hit three double errors and the number one went off, but he didn’t lose his openings either.

In the second round, Heliövaara and Glasspool will be matched by a top pair. Briton Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares are meritorious foursome and value tournament winners.