Friday, April 21, 2023
Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool reached the semi-finals with a handsome win, Ruusuvuori’s job ended

April 20, 2023
Renowned opponents succumbed to Heliövaara and Glasspool in the quarterfinals of the ATP tournament in Barcelona.

20.4. 20:59

Emil Ruusuvuori’s singles career ended on Thursday in the third round of the ATP tennis tournament in Barcelona, ​​but Harri Heliövaara progressed by Lloyd Glasspool with to the semi-finals of the doubles.

Ruusuvuoeri’s mass court tournament ended when the world number 38 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat the Finnish player 6–4, 7–5.

After the game, Ruusuvuori regretted his actions on the day that ended the second tournament of his mass court season. The mass opening last week in Monte Carlo brought an opening round defeat to the Czech Republic Jiri Lehecka.

“Some basic things were missing: movement and hitting were uneven. The legs and the whole body lacked a little juice, and it showed,” Ruusuvuori stated about his loss to the Spanish Fokina.

“It felt better than in the previous tournament. Let’s do a lot of physical work so that there won’t be similar drops [kuin torstaina].”

Ruusuvuori, ranked 40th in the world, beat Kazakhstan in Barcelona Alexander Bublik and the United States Frances Tiafoewhich is no less than 12th in the world list.

Noise hazard and Britain’s Glasspool grabbed a commanding victory in the second round of the men’s doubles as they defeated tournament runners-up By Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury final score 7–6 (9–7), 7–5.

The American Ram is fourth in the doubles world ranking and the British Salisbury is sixth.

“It was a really good match from us. It’s nice to beat the top couple in the world in a tight match. The readings were really strict, but I always had faith that it would come [voitto]”, Heliövaara rejoiced.

Ram and Salisbury were in Barcelona last weekend as training opponents of Heliövaara and Glasspool.

“At that time, we were in a bit of trouble. It’s nice that the parts changed the other way in the match situation. After a match like this, it’s quite a nice confidence to start playing in the semi-finals,” Heliövaara said.

Heliövaara and Glasspool will meet Argentina in the semi-finals by Maximo Gonzalez and by Andres Molten. The pairs met last week in Monte Carlo, and Heliövaara and Glasspool won the match.

