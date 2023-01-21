Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool lost to a pair of wild cards – the Finn’s back failed

Heliövaara and Glasspool’s games ended in the second round of the Australian Open tournament.

Harri Heliövaara and his British counterpart Lloyd Glasspool were eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open tennis doubles. The Australians who entered the tournament with a wild card Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler defeated Heliövaara and Glasspool 3–6, 7–5, 6–2.

“The first feeling is disappointment, because we started really well. In the second round, unfortunately, I had a severe cramp in my lower back. I never recovered from that. I couldn’t pass and I couldn’t palm. We got close in the second set, but nothing can be done. The opponents played well and did what they had to do,” commented Heliövaara on the Tennis Association’s website.

Hijikata’s ranking in the doubles world list is 277th and Kubler’s 163rd. Heliövaara’s ranking is 11th and Glasspool’s 12th.

Heliövaara and Glasspool started the match at lightning speed and quickly jumped to a 5–0 lead in the opening set. It wasn’t until the sixth game of the opening set that the Australians held their serve to 1–5 for the first time and then broke the pass of their opponents with Heliövaara’s pass shift.

However, the Australians’ streak stopped after winning three consecutive games, and Heliövaara and Glasspool cleared the opening set 6–3.

However, Hijikata and Kubler had picked up the pace and took the second set 7–5.

In the fourth game of the third set, Hijikata and Kubler managed to break Heliövaara’s pass to take a 3–1 lead and then progressed to a 6–2 set win.

Heliövaara will also participate in the Australian Open in mixed doubles together with an Australian by Ellen Perez with. The pair is seeded sixth and will play their opening round match on Sunday.