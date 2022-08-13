Saturday, August 13, 2022
Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool lost the win, the semi-final spot escaped in Montreal – “You shouldn’t lose like this”

August 13, 2022
Heliövaara and Glasspool led the decided cutoff game 7–3.

Harry Noise hazard and his British counterpart Lloyd Glasspool suffered a bitter defeat in the men’s doubles of the ATP Masters tennis tournament in Canada. The Netherlands, who placed third in the tournament Wesley Koolhof and Britain Neal Skupski won in Montreal 4–6, 6–3, 10–8.

“It was all about the little things. Now it’s really, really sad,” Heliövaara said in the Tennisliito press release.

Heliövaara and Glasspool led the cut-off game that decided the match 7–3, but lost when the opponent was broken by Heliövaara’s passes.

“I don’t think it was a particularly good match from us. We won the opening set and even led the match-tie-break, so basically the match was ours. You shouldn’t lose like this”, Heliövaara thought.

Heliövaara and Glasspool will play next week in the USA at the Cincinnati ATP Masters tournament. The tournament also includes Emil Ruusuvuori.

