Saturday, April 22, 2023
Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool lost the semi-final to the Argentines who came from the qualification

April 22, 2023
Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool lost the semi-final to the Argentines who came from the qualification

Heliövaara and Glasspool were close to the final place, but narrowly lost the three-set battle.

Harri Heliövaara and his British counterpart Lloyd Glasspool have qualified for the final of the doubles match at the tennis men’s ATP tournament in Barcelona.

Argentinians who advanced to the main series through the qualifiers Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni defeated the Finnish-British pair 7–5, 4–6, 10–7. The match lasted one hour and 40 minutes.

Last week, Heliövaara and Glasspool defeated the same opponents on the mass field in Monte Carlo.

The final match of the doubles will be played tomorrow.

