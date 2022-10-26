Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool got a ride from the Kazakh duo in Basel

The games of the Finnish-British pair ended already in the opening round.

26.10. 19:38

Finland Harri Heliövaaran and Britain by Lloyd Glasspool games ended in the opening round of the Basel ATP500 tournament in doubles. Kazakhstan Andrei Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovjesov eliminated the duo from the overtime with 7–5, 4–6, 10–3.

The match lasted one hour and 24 minutes.

Golubev and Nedovjesov managed to break Heliövaara’s pass twice in the first set of the match. Heliövaara and Glasspool kept the Kazakhs tight throughout the game, but they were only able to break the pass once in both sets.

Heliövaara had difficulties with his pass shift also in the cut-off set. He fell into a double fault first, and from the second pass, the opponents ran away for a 5-2 run away.

Heliövaara and Glasspool are in the top 20 in the doubles ATP ranking. Golubev is 55th and Nedovjesov 63rd in the doubles world ranking.