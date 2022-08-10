Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool easily advanced to the Masters tournament in Montreal

August 10, 2022
In the second round, Heliövaara and Glasspool face an Italian pair.

Harry Noise hazard and Lloyd Glasspool got off to a great start to the doubles of the ATP Masters tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, when the duo defeated Croatia in the opening round match Ivan Dodigin and the United States Austin Krajic too 6–4, 6–2. The Finnish-British pair softened up their seventh ranked opponents in just over an hour.

Heliövaara and Glasspool are in a strong mood, as they won the Hamburg tournament in July and advanced to the finals in Umag, Croatia.

In Montreal, the duo will probably get revenge on the Italian couple in the second round Simone Bolelli/Fabio Fogniniwho captured the championship in Umag after dramatic stages.

In the final, Heliövaara and Glasspool already led the cutoff game of the second set 6–0, but the Italians rose alongside, passed and also won the third set.

