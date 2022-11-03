Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool continue in Paris after a thrilling match

Heliövaara and Glasspool advanced to the quarterfinals.

3.11. 19:10

Paris

Tennis Finnish doubles star Harri Heliövaara and his British counterpart Lloyd Glasspool advanced to the quarterfinals at the top Masters-level tournament in Paris. In the second round on Thursday, the British were defeated Daniel Evans and Australian John Peers after almost an hour and 50 minutes of fighting, 6–3, 6–7 (5–7), 15–13.

Heliövaara and Glasspool, ranked seventh in the tournament, took care of the opening set 6–3, filled with several pass breaks. In the second set, there were no breaks at all, and in the cutoff game, Evans and Peers came from a 1-4 loss to victory.

In the deciding set, the fourth match point of Heliövaara and Glasspool finally brought the result after the opposing pair missed their two match points.

“It was quite a match. Very hard levels sometimes, and then again sometimes fumbling by yourself. In the third set, we were on the verge of drama until the very end, probably our longest road break in a match this year. It feels all the better when something like that turns into a win”, Heliövaara was happy to STT.