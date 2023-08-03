Thursday, August 3, 2023
Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool advanced to the semi-finals in Washington

August 3, 2023
Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool advanced to the semi-finals in Washington

The duo’s next opponents are not yet known.

Harri Heliövaara (right) and Lloyd Glasspool were happy about the winning game Picture: SARAH STIER / MAGAZINE PHOTO

STT

Finn a tennis player Harri Heliövaara has advanced to the semi-finals of the doubles with his British pair by Lloyd Glasspool with the US in the ATP tournament in Washington.

Heliövaara and Glasspool beat Poland By Hubert Hurkacz and Frances Tiafoe set 6–3, 7–6 (7–5).

In the semifinals, Heliövaara and Glasspool will meet the winner of the match Juan Sebastian Cabal/Matthew EbdenMackenzie McDonaldBen Shelton.

Heliovaara and Glasspool are ranked third in the tournament.

