Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool a big surprise at the ATP tournament in Marseille

The Finnish-British duo advanced to the semi-finals in France.

Harri Heliövaara and British Lloyd Glasspool held a giant surprise at the Marseille Doubles ATP 250 by winning the No. 1 pair.

Heliövaara, 31, and Glasspool were defeated in an exciting battle Ken and Neal Skupskin 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 and advanced to the semifinals of the tournament.

Semi At the ATP level, Heliövaara is the first in his career, and he will only play for the third time in his career in the ATP tournament.

In the cut-off situation 8–8, Heliövaara and Glasspool broke Ken Skupski’s pass. Glasspool corrected the victory for the Finnish-British pair with the first match ball.

“Quite an awesome rise from a loss position today. World-class opponents played an almost flawless game in a game and a half, but our credit didn’t falter. Towards the end, our supply and return work improved to an almost unprecedented level and we found a super gear in the end solutions. Start slowly, stop working big today, ”Heliövaara said.

Danger of sound raises his doubles rankings thanks to a win and rises to about place 95 around the ATP list.

“It’s a crazy feeling to take the victory from the top pair first and secondly stick to the big dots. My first semi-final place in the ATP race is true, but the chances are there to go all the way to the end. ”

In the semi-finals Heliövaara and Glasspool will face the winners of the pair Alejandro Davidovich Fokina/Marc Lopez – Matthew Ebden/Matt Reid.