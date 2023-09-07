Thursday, September 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | Heliövaara and Danilina to the US Open final

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Tennis | Heliövaara and Danilina to the US Open final

Harri Heliövaara and Anna Danilina advanced to the final of the mixed doubles at the prestigious tennis tournament at the US Open.

The Finnish-Kazakh pair, playing their first tournament together, defeated the Japanese pair in the semifinals Ena Shibaharan and Croatian Mate Pavic final score 7–6 (7–2), 6–4.

In the final match, the winners from the second semi-final of the night before Thursday, where Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula meet Ben Shelton’s and by Taylor Townsend.

#Tennis #Heliövaara #Danilina #Open #final

See also  Fires One person died in a fire in Hakunila, Vantaa
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russian fighters will defend themselves against guided missiles with smoke grenades

Russian fighters will defend themselves against guided missiles with smoke grenades

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result