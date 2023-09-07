Tennis | Heliövaara and Danilina to the US Open final

Harri Heliövaara and Anna Danilina advanced to the final of the mixed doubles at the prestigious tennis tournament at the US Open.

The Finnish-Kazakh pair, playing their first tournament together, defeated the Japanese pair in the semifinals Ena Shibaharan and Croatian Mate Pavic final score 7–6 (7–2), 6–4.

In the final match, the winners from the second semi-final of the night before Thursday, where Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula meet Ben Shelton’s and by Taylor Townsend.