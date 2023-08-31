Tennis | Heliövaara and Danilina knocked out their sixth-ranked opponents in the opening round of the mixed doubles

The match lasted an hour and a half.

Finland Harri Heliövaara and his Kazakh partner Anna Danilina have defeated their opponents ranked sixth in the US Open tennis tournament in the opening round of the mixed doubles.

The Finnish-Kazakh duo beat the US By Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australia of Matthew Ebden local time in the match played on Wednesday 6–3, 5–7, 10–7. The match lasted an hour and a half.

Earlier on Wednesday, Heliövaara cleared his British pair by Lloyd Glasspool with his way to the second round in men’s doubles.