Thursday, August 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | Heliövaara and Danilina knocked out their sixth-ranked opponents in the opening round of the mixed doubles

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
Tennis | Heliövaara and Danilina knocked out their sixth-ranked opponents in the opening round of the mixed doubles

The match lasted an hour and a half.

Finland Harri Heliövaara and his Kazakh partner Anna Danilina have defeated their opponents ranked sixth in the US Open tennis tournament in the opening round of the mixed doubles.

The Finnish-Kazakh duo beat the US By Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australia of Matthew Ebden local time in the match played on Wednesday 6–3, 5–7, 10–7. The match lasted an hour and a half.

Earlier on Wednesday, Heliövaara cleared his British pair by Lloyd Glasspool with his way to the second round in men’s doubles.

#Tennis #Heliövaara #Danilina #knocked #sixthranked #opponents #opening #mixed #doubles

See also  Putin critic Girkin scoffs at alleged Bachmut conquest
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result