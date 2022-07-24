Tennis | Harri Heliövaara’s third career ATP tournament victory in Hamburg

Heliövaara won the ATP500 tournament with his partner Lloyd Glasspool.

Harry Noise hazard has beaten his British counterpart by Lloyd Glasspool with the men’s doubles of the ATP500 tennis tournament in Hamburg.

The tournament victory is the third of the Finn’s career at the ATP level and the first in the ATP500 competition.

The duo overthrew fourth-placed India in the final on a mass field Rohan Bopannan and the Netherlands by Matwe Middelkoop by 6–2, 6–4.