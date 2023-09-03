Tennis | Harri Heliövaara’s road rose in the US Open doubles

Heliövaara and Lloyd Glasspool lost to Robert Galloway and Albano Olivetti.

Finland Harri Heliövaara dropped his British counterpart by Lloyd Glasspool with a continuation in doubles in the second round of the US Open tennis tournament.

of the United States Robert Galloway and Italy Albano Olivetti continue to the third round 7–6 (9–7), 7–6 (7–4).

Galloway and Olivetti proved their superiority in both sets of cut-off games. Heliövaara and Glasspool were able to break the pass in the second set after losing theirs before that.

The Heliövaara/Glasspool pair was ranked 13th in doubles.