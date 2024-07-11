Tennis | Harri Heliövaara’s historic achievement – Finnish tennis legends rave: “Incredibly tough”

Tennis|Former Finnish tennis stars are glowing about Harri Heliövaara’s achievement. Veli Paloheimo and Olli Rahnasto consider the Wimbledon tournament to be of special quality.

11.7. 21:37

A tennis player Harri from Heliövaara became the first Finn in history to reach the Wimbledon final in men’s doubles on Thursday night.

Heliövaara and a British couple Henry Patten advanced to the final set 6–4, 7–6 (7–1).

Former tennis star Brother Paloheimo described the match as tight, but a typical doubles result. During his career, Paloheimo was at his best in the world ranking, number 48.

“Incredibly hard achievement”, Paloheimo enthuses.

According to Paloheimo, Wimbledon is the competition where every tennis player wants to succeed.

“If you think about which tennis tournament is known worldwide, it’s Wimbledon.”

Veli Paloheimo is one of Finland’s best tennis players of all time. He considers the straightening of Heliövaara to be an insane achievement.

Along the same lines, he has also reached the 88th place in the world ranking in his career Olli Rahnasto.

“This is absolutely amazing”, says Rahnasto.

“Especially when it’s Wimbledon. It’s the most legendary tournament, you can’t get anywhere.”

Paloheimo and Rahnasto remind us that the singles and doubles achievements are not comparable. Singles is the most competitive and demanding form of tennis.

However, according to them, that does not remove the fact that Heliövaara’s performance is rock solid by Finnish standards.

“Absolutely top-notch performance in Finnish terms,” ​​says Paloheimo.

“Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of tennis players strive for this and try to reach the final.”

Noise hazard and Patten will face a rock-hard Australian couple in the final on Saturday by Max Purcell and by Jordan Thompson.

Paloheimo expects a fast-paced and tough doubles final, where the margins are small.

“Heliövaara-Patten has a tremendously good record, they have won so many games,” says Paloheimo.

“Easy to play when you have such a good pipe on.”