Heliövaara didn’t lose a single pass in the match.

Harri Heliövaara has won Anna Danilina with the tennis US Open mixed doubles.

Heliövaara and Danilina from Kazakhstan beat the Americans in the final Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajic too 6–3, 6–4.

The match was decided by Heliövaara’s assist shift. The opponent was not able to break any of Heliövaara’s passes in the match.

Heliövaara and Danilina were strong in the match at important moments. The Americans had nine chances to break the pass in the match, but managed to use only one.

Heliövaara and Danilina ended up playing as a couple in New York by chance. Heliövaara told STT after the semi-final that he and Danilina happened to sign up at the same time and both were without a partner for the mixed doubles game.

The win is Heliövaara’s first at the adult grand slam level. From Finns Henri Kontinen has won the doubles and mixed doubles grand slam titles.

Heliövaara, 34, had time to end his tennis career already once in 2013. After that, he invested in his university studies. He turned professional four years later in 2017.