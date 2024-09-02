Tennis | Harri Heliövaara won the US Open again

Tennis|Harri Heliövaara worked at the US Open tennis tournament.

Finland Harri Heliövaara and Kazakhstan Anna Danilina advance to the third round of the US Open tennis tournament.

The duo defeated Spain in the second round encounter Cristina Bucsan and Belgium Joran Vliegen’s as 4–6, 6–3, 10–8. The match lasted one hour and 22 minutes.

Heliövaara and Danilina will compete in New York as the defending champions, as they won the US Open mixed doubles championship last year.

Men’s in doubles, Heliövaara has advanced to the 3rd round with his British partner of Henry Patten with. Heliövaara and Patten won the Wimbledon championship this summer.