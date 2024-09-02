Monday, September 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | Harri Heliövaara won the US Open again

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Harri Heliövaara worked at the US Open tennis tournament.

Finland Harri Heliövaara and Kazakhstan Anna Danilina advance to the third round of the US Open tennis tournament.

The duo defeated Spain in the second round encounter Cristina Bucsan and Belgium Joran Vliegen’s as 4–6, 6–3, 10–8. The match lasted one hour and 22 minutes.

Heliövaara and Danilina will compete in New York as the defending champions, as they won the US Open mixed doubles championship last year.

Men’s in doubles, Heliövaara has advanced to the 3rd round with his British partner of Henry Patten with. Heliövaara and Patten won the Wimbledon championship this summer.

#Tennis #Harri #Heliövaara #won #Open

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Ministry of Defense has revealed details about the night attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russia

The Ministry of Defense has revealed details about the night attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]