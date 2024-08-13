Tennis | Harri Heliövaara, who received a concussion, tells about his situation: “Fortunately, there are no more worries”

Tennis|Heliövaara, who hurt his head with his doubles partner, returns to the tennis courts in Cincinnati.

A tennis player Harri Heliövaara returns to his British counterpart of Henry Patten with to the ATP tournaments this week in a prestigious competition in Cincinnati, about a week after a painful head crash.

Earlier in the summer, the Wimbledon grand slam-winning doubles players butted heads hard together at the Montreal ATP tournament as the duo sought to hit the same stroke.

Heliövaara suffered a concussion in the situation, but the Finnish player has returned to playing condition. Heliövaara practiced in Cincinnati on Monday, and no symptoms were observed.

“I had no previous experience with concussions, and hopefully there won’t be any more in the future either. It was a new situation, but I have received wonderful help. My doctor is at home and we also found a specialist who has worked with ice hockey players. Head injuries are a bit more common in that sport than in tennis,” Heliövaara said.

Heliövaara said that he suffered from various concussion symptoms: nausea, sensitivity to light in his vision and a feeling of pressure in his head.

“They are similar symptoms that I have never had before in any other situation. Fortunately, there are no more worries, but I am happy to be able to go to the race.”

in Montreal Heliövaara and Patten still tried to play after the main hit, but the match of the opening round finally ended in surrender. The unfortunate event was resolved in good spirits.

“Perhaps it’s not worth looking for the culprits first, when both are hurting. Fortunately, this did not lead to any kind of dispute,” Heliövaara confirmed.

Heliövaara is right-handed and Patten is left-handed, which makes playing together on the field a little more challenging.

“Situations often come up where both want the same ball or they don’t. Playing is a little more natural if there are two same-handed players on the court.”

Heliövaara and Patten, ranked seventh in the tournament in Cincinnati, will play their opening round match with these prospects on Wednesday. The opponents in the opening game are the United States Brandon Nakashima and William Woodall.