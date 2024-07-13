Tennis | Harri Heliövaara updated his blog in the middle of the party buzz – a two-word message said the essentials

Tennis|Harri Heliövaara is an active blog writer. He has said that the blog brings a lot of joy to his life.

13.7. 23:55

Wimbledon Master Harri Heliövaara had time to quickly update after his doubles win his blog. A short and concise message appeared on a blog about the life of a popular tennis professional a little after ten in the evening Finnish time.

“Now let’s enjoy!!!!!”

The title of the message is briefly and succinctly the result of the final. That too with a sufficient number of exclamation marks. Heliövaara won the men’s doubles championship together with his British partner of Henry Patten with.

Noise hazard told about his blogging hobby for HS last fall in connection with the Davis Cup in Split. He said that he writes blogs after the games, although sometimes he writes until the wee hours of the morning.

“The blog brings enormous joy to my life. Especially if I can use it to bring joy to other people’s lives. It’s like my own dear child”, Heliövaara said at the time.

Heliövaara also said that he gets joy from the fact that the texts are meaningful to people. Unknown people have come to introduce themselves to him and tell him that they read the blog

“Someone wrote that they started playing tennis because of my blog. I don’t know what could be better than getting the good news of tennis spread with the help of a blog: people to follow tennis or even start the whole sport – to change their lives,” Heliövaara said.

The joy of Heliövaara’s achievements was quickly evident from the comments that accumulated under Saturday’s comment. Numerous people congratulated Heliövaara on his great achievement, and several writers said, for example, that they themselves cried at the moment of victory.