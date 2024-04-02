Tennis | Harri Heliövaara turned a new page in his career in Morocco – an immediate victory with a new pair

Harri Heliövaara and Henry Patten started their cooperation in doubles victoriously.

A tennis player Harri Heliövaara turned a new page in his career and started his new doubles pair on Tuesday of Henry Patten with a victory in the Moroccan ATP tournament.

Heliövaara and Briton Patten defeated Morocco in the first round in Marrakesh By Elliot Benchetrit and Tunisian By Aziz Dougaz 6–4, 7–6 (7–4). The match lasted one hour and 24 minutes.

Heliövaara and Patten broke the opponent's pass in the opening set, but in the second the solution had to wait until the tiebreaker.

Heliövaara played doubles Australia at the beginning of the year of John Peers with, but switched to Patten.

Heliövaara and Patten's opponent in the second round in Marrakesh will be decided later.