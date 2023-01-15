Tennis | Harri Heliövaara, together with his partner, is already the best in the world in one subject

Sight is special: Harri Heliövaara raise their hands in the air, but with a dazzling pass return, the British pair decided the doubles tournament victory Lloyd Glasspool walks towards the net with his face on basic reads scratching his ear.

When you look closely, the celebration of Heliövaaranka doesn’t have the usual furious outburst of joy either. What is it about?

Heliövaara, 33, and Glasspool, 29, started the tennis season in early January with a tournament win in Adelaide, Australia, after convincing performances.

Adelaide’s second tournament was cut short due to Glasspool’s unwellness in the semi-finals, but it was more of a precaution under the first grand slam of the season.

The singles matches of the Australian Open in Melbourne start on Monday and the doubles pairs get into real action from Wednesday.

Still life is delicious in a Finnish way. Although Emil Ruusuvuori is not one of the favorites in the singles game, Heliövaara and Glasspool can even celebrate the tournament victory if everything goes well.

“To be honest, winning a Grand Slam is the goal this year. The possibilities are there, we are starting to be ready. Everything just has to fall into place for two weeks,” Heliövaara commented to HS from Adelaide.

You can confirm the words by looking at the world statistics. Heliövaara rose to ninth with Adelaide’s win, and Glasspool is in 12th place. There are only four pairs above, one of which has yet to be knocked down.

Croatians Mate Pavić and Nikola Metić against Heliövaara and Glasspool have lost all four encounters after tight stages. Heliövaara promises a change to that too.

“Nobody can beat us five times in a row.”

Trust in yourself and in making a pair of games is strong and it has only gotten stronger in the last few months. More than two years of cooperation has produced results faster than expected, and additional tweaks have made the game even more accurate, efficient and harder to crack.

Over the course of the year, the areas of development have been, among other things, batting choices and positioning. During the Christmas break, Heliövaara focused on adjusting his serve and flying shots, and Glasspool on returning the serve.

Noise hazard says that every pass he made last year was analyzed, and fine-tuning was done based on the numbers.

“We’re looking for more spin and percentage, that is, I take a little bit of speed off the pass. My first pass percentage is 61 and should be 66-67. There has been a desire to raise it.”

“A lot of data is used. It creates faith that we are doing the right things.”

“Game philosophy is based a lot on probabilities. In tennis, even if you win a match, you rarely win more than 55 percent of the points. Even a few extra points can be decisive.”

And those points won by Heliövaara are often completely blown away.

“I live with a strong feeling and I’m proud of it. I think it’s a strength, but of course it can sometimes go overboard. I am ready to succeed in tight spots.”

“I don’t want to get numb to winning.”

Although there may not be that risk with the four career ATP tournament wins, the reactions of the Adelaide final signal the step taken.

“Lloyd is calm and confident. He wants to win, but he has such a strong belief that we will win big things and these are just stepping stones on the way there.”

“The tournament in Adelaide was convincing play. We were the best couple in the competition. This was our working day that was taken care of. A surprise win brings a different euphoria, it’s a slightly different feeling.”

Even though we can’t talk about routine wins yet, the development of Heliövaara and Glasspool has progressed quickly to the point where the eye is on the absolute top.

The pair is already among the best in the world, and in one respect, according to Heliövaara’s assessment, perhaps even the best in the world.

“We are the best in the world in pass returns, if not even the best pair in the world. Both are capable of creating a lot of problems for opponents on a good day. Many opponents have said that they have a lot of pressure in their own passes.”

Development has required countless hours on the practice field and in tournaments. More than 200 travel days accumulate in a year, and Heliövaara does not hide his longing for his wife and daughter.

“I notice that it gets harder all the time, and long absences cause some kind of guilt. The wife has to take a lot for her own survival, and we have to give big thanks for that.”

Even though it’s hard to miss, Heliövaara is living his dream.

“I don’t think things could be better right now. In the future, we will spend more time with family and in other areas of life. Now let’s focus on the goal one day at a time.”

Day by day, Heliövaara and Glasspool have progressed to the point where they really only lack the experience of playing in the toughest places and winning.

Experience is only gained by making it to the finals of the biggest arenas, and this year’s first attempt starts on Wednesday.

If all the pieces fall into place in Melbourne, Heliövaara can become the second Finnish grand slam winner, having also excelled in doubles Henri Kontinen alongside.

And Heliövaara doesn’t have to celebrate the grand slam title alone.

“Then Lloyd has promised to ventilate properly.”