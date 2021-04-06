Tennis | Harri Heliövaara survived the coronary infection with little, but got into a rumba that he would not have wanted

Four player Harri Heliövaaran the eight-week round of professional tennis tournaments ended with the victory at the Marseille ATP in mid-March.

The long journey required a short break, but Heliövaara took a break according to a long formula.

After a week of feedback, it was intended that Heliövaara and the Englishman Lloyd Glasspool would play in Lille, France. The day before departure, the Heliövaara corona test alerted to a positive result.

In Marseille, Heliövaara took the test before leaving – the result was negative. At Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, a dog tracking the coronavirus was spinning on its legs, but found no signs of a positive result.

Another three days after returning home, the Heliövaara test looked negative until it hit. It was participation in Heliövaara’s 50th corona test.

“When I travel and go to races so much, the probabilities increase,” Heliövaara says by phone from Cagliari, Italy.

“It came as such a surprise that I took the new test the same evening and the next morning, and they were negative, too.”

Heliövaara supported hopes that the negative results would give an opportunity to compete, even though there was one positive one in between.

“In hindsight, and after talking to the doctors, I did just the right thing. Ten days of isolation was the right solution. ”

About the infection despite this, Heliövaara remained asymptomatic, but now began a period he would not have wanted.

Heliövaara knew exactly where he had moved and who he had met. He told his loved ones and friends that he was infected, but the tracking did not work.

It took about a week for the trackers to get involved in this case.

“I was able to deal with it when there were no symptoms and everyone was familiar and I hadn’t gone anywhere. Anyway, I was amazed when I imagined that tracing works fast. If there is a delay of a week or more, it will start to be a bit pointless at that point. ”

Heliövaara raises issues of responsibility for slow tracking. Especially cases where someone would be subjected to unpaid quarantine.

“I can’t quarantine friends or family. And I don’t have the training to determine what has been the kind of contact that needs to be quarantined. ”

“I’m not saying there’s being done wrong, it’s running out of resources. It goes without saying that those who are there cannot do better. ”

One the stages of corona quarantine were to fill out online forms asking about transaction costs related to infection and exposure.

In the case of Heliövaara, the infection was difficult if not impossible to trace when the tests were negative when returning to Finland and even after that. Germination time can vary for several days.

“After all, that information wasn’t used for just about anything. The same questions were asked on the phone a week later. ”

My quarantine lasted ten days. Heliövaara stayed at home except for a couple of outdoor activities. Even one could only practice lightly when there was no information about the possible hidden effects of the disease.

As a professional athlete, Heliövaara wanted to avoid all possible background effects.

When his quarantine ended, he still went for lab tests, cardiac film, and doctor’s packs.

Lillen trip canceled, but Heliövaara was able to leave for Cagliari, through a corona test.

Back last autumn, the tests cost more than 300 euros, but now Heliövaara says that he will receive the tests for more than a hundred Kela benefits.

For three days, Heliövaara had time to practice in Finland before leaving for the southern tip of the island of Sardinia last Saturday.

Harri Heliövaara hit the ball in the summer of 2017.­

After the corona mess, the professional mess related to tennis began. Heliövaara had to play in Cagliari with Glasspool, but it turned out that their doubles co-ranking did not require entry to the tournament.

Less than a month ago, the professional players’ association changed the rules so that pairs can be exchanged in similar situations. Glasspool survived according to his compatriots Jonny O’Maran with.

Heliövaara was paired with a Ukrainian Denis Molthhanovin, who is a very familiar guy from the 2011 joint tournaments. They have also played a couple of races during the corona season.

“It was really a decent adjustment. It wasn’t nice, it was distressing. We communicate and count in every direction. Maybe someone is bluffing someone isn’t, ”Heliövaara describes a rather brutal playoff game when everyone wants to get to play and get their career up and running.

Glasspoolin Heliövaara considers the solution to go to the race with O’Mara to be the right one, even though he was left alone.

“It seemed that for so long we didn’t get in together. Too bad they went to disappear. There were also five match balls. It would have been nice to play against each other. ”

Heliövaara and Glasspool have played successfully together in recent months, but it’s not always easy during interest rate bans either.

Finding joint tournaments was difficult despite the victory in Marseille. The duo tried a step down to the challenger level, but the British Glasspool was not allowed to travel to Spain and Croatia, for example.

Tournaments had to be fetched from where the British got a travel permit in the restricted jungle.

Traveling to tournaments is not easy for Heliövaara either. In addition to a negative corona test result, he had an invitation from the Italian Tennis Association, ATP, a declaration of professional player status, and a certificate from ATP for insurance to cover corona costs.

“Traveling more is a problem for Glasspool when Britain is no longer an EU country. He is treated completely as an outsider in the EU. That’s why we chose Italy as the only country Lloyd was allowed to travel to at the time of enrollment, and even then he needs even more documents than I do. ”

Travel has its own problem, but getting there is just not easier. A bubble is built for each tournament, which means you can only leave the hotel on the tennis courts. You can’t go out for a walk, let alone restaurant pops.

Many players who have earned tens or hundreds of millions choose the tournaments to participate in very carefully. This also contributes to lowering the motivation that the prize pools have shrunk in some places to about 20 years ago.

Wimbledon has stated that private accommodation for players is not possible and everyone must stay at the hotel.

Traditionally, top players, especially in Wimbledon, have rented houses for the duration of the tournament and lived in them, often within walking distance of the fields.

“Yes, after a year, it starts to ripen when you are not allowed to go outside, for example. And you never get to the restaurant to eat and you don’t see anything. I understand that it is not nice, and while the prize money is still being reduced. ”

“For me, ATP races are still a sweet thing, and it’s not such a big deal that I have to be in a hotel room for 20 hours a day.”

Harri Heliövaara and Denis Moltšhanov will face Federico Corian of Argentina and Daniel Evans of Britain on Wednesday in the 1st round of the ATP tournament in Cagliari.