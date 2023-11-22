Sunday, November 26, 2023
Tennis | Harri Heliövaara reveals that he is a “sensitive man” who wears a venture capital vest

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2023
in World Europe
Sanoma’s tennis revolver asks for a skipper. Harri Heliövaara, the doubles specialist, will be the first to sit on the penalty bench.

Málaga

Who has the worst second serve on the team?

“Only I can have it.”

What surprising item did you take with you on your trip to Malaga?

“I always pack the same things with me, but this time I have a Tennis Finland capital investor vest with me. It came on behalf of the union, but still.”

How much does it take to get off the bench?

“No idea. I haven’t tried in ten years. That’s when I gained 60 kilos.”

What do people not know about you?

“I am a very sensitive man.”

Who is the most polite of the team?

“It’s me.”

What do you think of Popeda’s music?

“I don’t feel very well. Certainly good music, but it doesn’t fit my style”.

Who is the team leader?

Otto Virtanen.”

Which teammate would you absolutely not let update your Instagram account?

Patrik Niklas-Salminenbecause the text would be full of typos.”

What is your record on Cooper’s test?

“3,050 meters.”

A song that always turns you on?

“Queen’s The Show Must Go On.”

What is your favorite holiday destination?

“Australia. The further north, the better.”

What is your favorite food?

“All seafood, especially shellfish.”

