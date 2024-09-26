Friday, September 27, 2024
Tennis | Harri Heliövaara returned to winning position

September 26, 2024
Tennis | Harri Heliövaara returned to winning position
Harri Heliövaara and Henry Patten celebrate the victory.

Finland Harri Heliövaara and his British counterpart Henry Patten won their opening match of the tennis ATP500 tournament in men’s doubles in Beijing. Heliövaara and Patten defeated the Spanish pair on Thursday Roberto Carballes Baena/Pablo Carreno-Busta set 6–3, 7–6 (7–4).

Heliövaara last played for the Finnish national team in the Davis Cup in mid-September and lost two of his three doubles matches. He last played with Patten at the beginning of September in the US Open, which ended in defeat in the third round.

Heliövaara didn’t get away easily even now, when the Spaniards bullied the favorites especially in the second set and stretched the match to an hour and a half. Heliövaara is 15th and Patten 17th in the doubles world rankings. The Spaniards are outside the top 200, but in their bread singles, Carballes Baena is 54th and Carreno-Busta 201st.

