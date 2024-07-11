Tennis | Harri Heliövaara made Finnish tennis history – advanced to the Wimbledon final with his partner

Tennis|Harri Heliövaara made it to the Wimbledon final.

Harri Heliövaara has progressed with his partner as the first Finn to reach the final in Wimbledon’s men’s doubles. Heliövaara and a British couple Henry Patten beat the British Neal Skupski and a New Zealander of Michael Venus 6–4, 7–6 (7–1).

– Final place at Wimbledon is real! the Finnish player, who cleared the way to his first grand slam final, beamed On the website of the tennis association.

The first set of the match was patted on the names of the Finnish-British duo in about half an hour. As on Wednesday, the decision of the second round was decided through a cut-off game. The duo, who had appeared coldly in the cut-off games in the quarter-finals, sneaked away with a score of 4-0, gave one point to the opponents and once again cruised to an elegant victory.

– The semi-final was as clinical a performance from us as it can be. We played an insane tie-break. We showed that we are simply better, Heliövaara summarized.

Heliövaara and Patten have played from set wins via tiebreaker five times at Wimbledon and have won each of them.

From Finns only Henri Kontinen has played in the Wimbledon final. Kontinen has won once (2016) and came second once (2017) in mixed doubles.

Heliövaara and Patten will play for the tournament win on Saturday. The Australian couple will face each other in the final match Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson. The Australians won their semifinal 6–4, 6–4 on Thursday.

– A pretty tight pair will meet in the final. However, we have the patterns clear, let’s just let it burn, Heliövaara said about the future opponent.

Already in the semifinals, the Finnish player got to experience something new, when the match was played on the first court of the tournament, i.e. the next largest court after the center court.

– I think the field for the final will grow even bigger, i.e. a magical central field, Heliövaara predicted.

A total of about 392,000 euros in prize money is vying for the couple for the final place, i.e. just under 200,000 euros for each. If the two fight for victory in the final, the prize amount is already almost doubled. Then the couple would share a pot worth around 772,000 euros.

– Our whole fortnight’s theme has been to count the remaining matches to win, now there is only one more.

The story was completed throughout at 19:28.