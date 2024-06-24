Tennis | Harri Heliövaara made a strong return to the ATP tour – the next spot was lost in an hour

Tennis|Harri Heliövaara continued with his British partner Henry Patten.

Last resting his shoulder for weeks Harri Heliövaara opened the tennis grass season convincingly with his British pair of Henry Patten with.

Heliövaara and Patten advanced to the second round of the doubles of the Eastbourne ATP tournament by knocking off Argentina Guido Andreozzi and New Zealand Marcus Daniell in an hour-long match 6–3, 6–1.

The match was Heliövaara’s first in three weeks. At the beginning of June, the duo had to withdraw from the third round of the French Open grand slam tournament due to Heliövaara’s shoulder problem.

“Regarding the shoulder, everything is under control. I didn’t play at all for a couple of weeks, but pretty quickly I got back in such shape that I dared to go out and play. For a couple of days, I have been able to pass and hit the palm to the fullest,” Heliövaara told STT after the match.

In the 2nd round, Heliövaara and Patten will face a Finnish player or the number one ranked pair. Emil Ruusuvuori will face his Australian partner in the opening round by Max Purcell with the top two of the tournament By Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.

In the opening round of the tournament’s singles, Ruusuvuori challenges a Briton playing in front of his home crowd Cameron Norrie.