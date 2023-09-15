Tennis | Harri Heliövaara impresses with his writing skills – Probably no other top athlete has this habit

Grand slam winner Harri Heliövaara impresses on the court, but also with his writing skills. The tennis star writes about her life confusingly actively in her blog.

Split

Tuesday it’s getting close to midnight.

Finland’s historic Davis Cup opening moment ago ended with a bitter defeat to the Netherlands. At the press conference after the doubles match, a row of tired and disappointed men are sitting: Harri Heliövaara, Patrik Niklas-Salminen and the captain Jarkko Nieminen.

After the media duties, the teams are taken to their hotels.

The night gets darker, the day changes and Split gets quieter.

Hours later on Heliövaara’s personal on a blog site is happening: a comprehensive, approximately 5,000-character analysis of the day’s events and the deciding moments of the doubles game will be available.

“This time the publication went until the wee hours of the morning,” Heliövaara laughs the next day.

Noise hazard is a top athlete, one of the best in the competitive sport. A sports star with great achievements.

Nowadays, he is also a grand slam winner, when the Helsinki native won the US Open mixed doubles together Anna Danilina with.

“It’s tempting to be humble, but it doesn’t sound any funnier,” he says about his latest titles.

On top of all this, Heliövaara is an amazingly active blogger.

“I started the blog back in 2010, when I was starting my first career. It developed into a habit even then,” he says, referring to the period when Heliövaara was aiming for the top in singles.

In the last calendar year, Heliövaara published more than a hundred publications on his blog.

“Posts” are not about a few sentences, but about long analyzes and stories about life on and off the tour. Above all, the tennis player actively responds to the comments he receives.

“I see a lot of effort in my blog. It cannot be denied that it would always be nice to write a text if there are losses and the schedule is busy.”

It’s not about the money either, because Heliövaara says that with the help of his blog, he got some “dozens” when he used to try blog advertising.

Why does a busy elite athlete living in peak years spend precious hours of the day doing something like this?

“The blog brings enormous joy to my life. Especially if I can use it to bring joy to other people’s lives. It’s like my own beloved child,” says Heliövaara, the father of two real children.

Harri Heliövaara (right) and Patrik Niklas-Salminen in the Davis Cup finals match in Split, Croatia.

Noise hazard deals with the meaning of his blog through two different dimensions.

First of all, it is a tool for him with a career in mind.

“They say that talking makes it easier. Writing makes it easier for me,” says Heliövaara, who trained as a graduate engineer in production economics.

“Therapy is perhaps too strong a word, but it is something like that. Writing is a very good way for me to go through the games, get over them and move my eyes forward. Sometimes the blog is a notebook for me, where I can check my thoughts from previous matches.”

The second and more important dimension is a loyal readership. The blog already has a “quickly four-digit” number of readers.

He says that he feels immense joy at how many people the texts mean.

“Lastly yesterday, a man, a complete stranger to me, came to shake my hand and told me that he has been reading my blog for four years,” says Heliövaara.

“Someone wrote that they started playing tennis because of my blog. I don’t know what could be better than getting the good news of tennis spread with the help of a blog: people to follow tennis or even start the whole sport – to change their lives.”

There is hardly another case like Heliövaara, so the word about the blog has also spread abroad.

It can also cause translation flowers.

The tennis star recalls that he once praised his colleague as a “really tough player” in his blog.

“It had then turned into a heavy bettor through the translation machine. On Twitter, there was a bit of wondering if I was accusing a fellow player of betting,” he laughs and adds that there was no uproar of any kind.

In tennis, betting by players is prohibited.

Harri Heliövaara knows that he is a rarity as a top athlete who blogs: “However, producing text is very easy for me, so the workload does not become unreasonable.”

Noise hazard believes that direct, honest storytelling appeals to high schools.

In his latest blog post, Heliövaara wrote what an “anti-climate” it was to step onto the court for the player presentation in the empty humming tennis arena of the historic Davis Cup opening.

“I try to be open. Of course, I will not call out the mistakes of the doubles pair, but I will tell about my own successes, failures and my life according to my experiences.”

Heliövaara says that he thinks about what kind of content he offers to his readers.

He regrets that he used to tell more about the tour life and everything related to it, but nowadays the anticipation and especially the analysis of the matches perhaps plays an unnecessarily large role.

“The Futures and Challenger level tournaments, on the other hand, had more exoticism, more special places to play and the like. Such things that readers can’t see anywhere else.”

“The ATP tour is too clinical. Similar great hotels and arenas are everywhere. I don’t know if there is anything interesting in these,” Heliövaara says and looks at the reception of the five-star hotel opening up around him.

Then he continues his self-reflection out loud and wonders if there is some deep Finnishness after all.

“Sometimes it feels like you are somehow careful not to tell if things are going well. You don’t want to say that you’ve had a suite in a hotel or seat 1A on an airplane,” Heliövaara laughs.

The career has progressed to the point that Heliövaara, ranked 31st in the doubles world rankings, only plays in the biggest tournaments.

The whole blog is a kind of career growth story, so maybe it could also be reflected in the contents.

From the most recent tournament, that grand slam win, Heliövaara received nearly 80,000 euros.

What was the prize pot used for anyway?

“It was by far the most expensive race trip of my career: there was a family, a babysitter, two coaches and a physio, so that alone cost quite a lot,” Heliövaara smiles.

So life hasn’t changed much.

It was already clear from the blog, if it wasn’t clear otherwise.

“The warm autumn day enticed me to go outside a little more on Sunday evening, and I even had time to cut the grass in the yard,” Heliövaara wrote the day after the victory.

For Friday nightfor Saturday morning or Saturday morning Heliövaara already has a wish where he would write his next blog post.

“That Finland would surprise the host country Croatia in the second pair of matches,” he answers.

In the end, of course, it doesn’t matter how the match goes.

The text is coming anyway.

According to the self-critical Heliövaara, the texts are often of better quality in moments of defeat.

“Writing about victories is much nicer, but the feelings of losing are so great. I think I can open those feelings better.

“I don’t know if that is also something Finnish.”

Finland–Croatia on Friday at 16:00. Yle shows the matches live.