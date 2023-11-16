Tennis | Harri Heliövaara excitedly arranged a tailcoat – “Incredibly sweet thing”

Harri Heliövaara was invited to Linna’s party. He also got a new, but very familiar to Finns, pair for the tennis doubles.

Harri in Heliövaara enough to hurry before the Davis Cup tennis national team travels to Malaga, Spain on Friday.

“I just went to have a tailcoat fitted. It’s incredibly sweet,” said Heliövaara about his invitation to celebrate Independence Day at Linna’s party.

“First time and let’s go both.”

Heliövaara celebrates at Linna with his wife Sin. Care has been arranged for the children for a long evening.

“It’s such an opportunity that yes he is too [Sini] like it and get to dress up for parties.”

Can Linna’s party even make up a little for numerous race trips and being away from home?

“It cannot be replaced in one evening.”

Noise hazard thought for the first time in all the silence about the Independence Day celebrations after winning the mixed doubles championship at the US Open.

“There was a congratulatory letter from the president then, but I’ve heard that if you think about an invitation, it won’t come.”

Finland will play in the Davis Cup finals against Canada next week. That also warms Heliövaara’s mind that he got the doubles pairings in order before the end of the season.

Heliövaara chose or was paired with an Australian of John Peerswho played a peak period with Henri Kontinen at the top of the world.

“This has tested my nerves, who I play with. There’s a bad night’s sleep behind it.”

Briton by Lloyd Glasspool and Heliövaara taival together ended this fall. Many Heliövaara aspiring players had time to choose their partner, when it started to look awkward.

When Kontinen and Peers started in 2016, Peers was ranked eight on the ATP doubles list.

Now Peers, 35, is ten places below Heliövaara with his reading of 39.

“Peers has suffered from bad pairings this year, but he still has Halle’s achievements this year [ATP-500] a win and Australia’s quarter-finals. They are roughly the same as the best achievements of my career. I’m not worried per se.”

Heliövaara thinks it’s good that Peers has won a lot. He has the experience needed to succeed. Together with Kontinen, the duo celebrated, among other things, the Australian championship and two ATP finals first place.

The current contract of the duo Heliövaara-Peers covers the tournaments for the first three months of the year. Then there is a place for an interim review.

Finland will play in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup in Malaga against Canada next Tuesday. Yle shows Finnish games.