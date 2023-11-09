Tennis | Harri Heliövaara cleared his way to the semifinals of the Metz ATP tournament – this is how he describes his new partner

Harri Heliövaara and Andreas Mies will face a German pair in the semi-finals.

Harri Heliövaara continued on Thursday with a victory in the doubles of the Metz ATP tournament in France. He defeated his new German partner Andreas Miesin with the French pair in the men’s quarterfinals Ugo Blanchet/Matteo Martineau 6–4, 7–5.

Heliövaara and Mies broke the opponent’s pass three times in the match played in Metz and lost their own pass once. The match lasted one hour and 24 minutes.

Heliövaara plays in Metz for the first time together with Mies.

– Andreas does belong to those players who light up under pressure and know how to use the feeling to their advantage. He is calm between the points and off the court, but in matches the flame flares up easily. And yes, with players like that it is much better to be on the same side than on the other side of the network, Heliövaara described Mies on his blog.

Noise hazard and Mies will face a German pair in the semi-finals Constantin Frantzen/Hendrik Jebens.