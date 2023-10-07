Tennis | Harri Heliövaara changes pairs in doubles: “We are no longer a perfect team”

Harri Heliövaara and Lloyd Glasspool have played three seasons as a doubles pair.

Finland in tennis Harri Heliövaara is leaving his doubles pair for different roads by Lloyd Glasspool with. Heliövaara’s and Glasspool’s games in Shanghai at the Masters tournament ended on Friday when the duo lost their third game in a row.

After that, Heliövaara told STT in an interview that the duo plans to play with other pairs in the following weeks and see how the games go. Heliövaara estimates that the challenges are on the mental side and that the two force their game too much.

In his blog, Heliövaara opens the duo’s situation in more detail.

“It is very possible that today’s match was the last match between me and Lloyd”, Heliövaara admits in his writing.

The two have played together for three years. During that time, they have won three ATP-level tournaments.

“The collaboration was a perfect fit for me, because in addition to a tough playing partner and a good friend, I got the support of the entire English Tennis Association behind me. I literally learned what is required of a player in top doubles.”

The duo according to Heliövaara, the parting of the ways is mostly about acknowledging the facts. Heliövaara says that playing has not been enjoyable and the pressures have discouraged rather than being able to enjoy them.

“I can’t point to any specific moment when the scales started to swing in the wrong direction, but during the late spring, summer and fall, something has been lost in our game.”

Heliövaara writes that the relationship between the two is excellent off the field, but their teamwork on the field has suffered. According to him, worse episodes lead to the fact that solutions start to be found in the environment.

“That unconditional trust and desire to support the other is starting to crumble little by little. The heads are going down one by one instead of us being able to hold each other’s heads up. We are no longer a perfect team.”

Heliövaara says that he has four competitions and the Davis cup left in his season. He will play his next competitions as a pair of left-handed players.

In mixed doubles, Heliövaara won the US Open championship with Anna Danilina.