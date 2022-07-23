Tennis | Harri Heliövaara and Lloyd Glasspool made it to the doubles final in Hamburg: “Confidence is at its peak”

In Sunday’s final, the fourth-placed Rohan Bopanna of India and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands will face each other.

Harry Noise hazard advanced on Saturday with his British pair by Lloyd Glasspool with for the final match of the doubles of the ATP500 tennis tournament in Hamburg.

The duo massively defeated Germany, which placed third in the chart By Tim Pütz and New Zealand of Michael Venus directly in two sets with 6–4, 6–4.

“The mass field has gone really well for us. Especially the rebounds in the backcourt are really strong,” said the Finn.

“Confidence is at its peak, and we have a really clear plan for how we’re going to play.”

In Sunday’s final match, Heliövaara seeks the third ATP doubles title of his career. The fourth-placed India will face each other Rohan Bopanna and the Netherlands Matwe Middelkoop.

The Dutchman is quite familiar to Heliövaara, as the Finn won the Moscow tournament with him last year.

Winning an ATP500-level tournament would raise the ranking of Heliövaara/Glasspool by leaps and bounds, which would be a clear benefit before valuable competitions in North America.

“It seems that the top 30 is already broken in the final place. With Lloyd, when we rise together, we won’t face the first pairs right away in the first rounds, which is a relief.”