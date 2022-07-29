Tennis | Harri Heliövaara and his partner to the second consecutive ATP final: “We have great chemistry”

Harri Heliövaara and Lloyd Glasspool advanced to the doubles final of the i Umag ATP250 tournament.

A tennis player Harri Heliövaara and a Finnish-British couple Lloyd Glasspool continued their winning streak in Croatia as the pair advanced to the doubles final of the ATP250 tournament in Umag.

Heliövaara and Glasspool, who placed third in the tournament, defeated Brazil in the semifinals By Rafael Matos and Spain by David Vega Hernandez narrowly 6–1, 5–7, 10–8.

“We have great chemistry, the ability to stretch and believe in ourselves, with which we were able to take care of the game”, Heliövaara commented on the tight battle in the Tennisliito press release.

Heliövaara and Glasspool are on a winning streak of seven matches on mass pitches. The duo picked up their first ATP500-level tournament win last Sunday in Hamburg. In total, the ATP final is already the fifth of the year for the pair.

“Pretty cool to be in the finals for the second week in a row. Shouldn’t it go all the way to the end again”, Heliövaara continued.