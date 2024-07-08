Tennis | Harri Heliövaara and his partner advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals

Tennis|The place in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon is the first in Harri Heliövaara’s career.

Finn Harri Heliövaara and this British couple Henry Patten won Marcelo Melon and Rafael Matos formed by the pair in the third round of the Wimbledon men’s doubles tournament.

Heliövaara and Patten defeated the Brazilian duo by 7–6, 6–2.

“For the first time to the quarterfinals of the legendary Wimbledon. My two previous times ended in the third round, but today it was made clear that it won’t happen,” Heliövaara rejoiced in the press release of the Finnish Tennis Association.

On the fourth in the quarterfinals, Heliövaara and Patten will face the reigning champion of the French Open, the Argentinian Marcelo Arevalo and Croatian Mate Pavic formed by a pair. They are placed fourth in the tournament.

Heliövaara and Patten are playing unseeded at Wimbledon.

“A really tough couple. Definitely the toughest test so far coming up,” Heliövaara eyed the quarter-final opponents.

“However, if we play at this level, no one wants to play against us.”

The schedule for the semifinals is not yet known.

Correction 8.7. 3:43 p.m.: Heliövaara and Patten are playing in doubles, not singles, as was erroneously stated earlier in the story.

Correction 8.7. 3:53 p.m.: The schedule for the semifinals is not yet clear. Earlier, in the same section, there was talk of the quarter-final, which was already played on Monday.