Tennis | Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas staged a giant surprise, throwing Rafael Nadal out of the Australian Open: “I flew like a bird”

Tsitsipas controlled the nerves to the end and rose from distress to the semifinals.

Spanish Rafael Nadalin dream of winning a career 21st grand slam tournament postponed. Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas staged a giant surprise and threw Nadal out of tennis in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

The match dragged on for over four hours and five innings until Tsitsipas ’magically good knuckles along the line ended the excitement.

It took extremely hard courage and nerve control to hit the knuckle along the line in that situation and turn Nadal’s punch into the field. Tsitsipas did not brake, but had decided to continue chasing the championship.

I cheated the win wouldn’t be such a big surprise if you didn’t look at the match and its readings. It’s quite a chore to defeat Nadal in five installments and discard before that in two installments as a complete underdog.

Long matches readings were recorded: 3–6, 2–6, 7–6 (7/4), 6–4, 7–5.

“There are no words to describe what just happened on the ground. Let my tennis speak for itself, ”Tsitsipas said on the ATP website.

“It was an amazing feeling to fight at such a high level and leave everyone on the field. I started very nervously. I don’t know what happened after the third batch. I flew like a bird and everything worked out. ”

Tsitsipas is only the second player to win in Nadal’s grand slam so that Nadal had won the first two rounds. Italian Fabio Fognini did a similar trick at the 2015 US Open.

It’s never easy to turn matches after two lost rounds and especially not in the semi-finals of a value tournament. And not especially against Nadal.

Based on the first two rounds of the match, Nadal looked like a superior winner. Even from the tournament winner.

“I tried to stay calm and keep my nerves under control. I’ve failed in some matches [joskus aikaisemmin], ”Tsitsipas said. “I stayed calm in tight places and kept everything inside me. I’m really pleased with the attitude that I showed on the pitch. “

In the third in the installment Tsitsipas started to stay on the ride and the solution stretched into the cut-off game. Amazingly, Nadal missed two punches in the tiebreak and one easy basic punch. This happens very rarely, but that’s exactly what Tsitsipas needed the line to get a grip on an experienced Spaniard.

The last two batches were in the possession of the challenger. The feeds went by and just needed to be able to stay calm.

Nadal and Tsitsipas had faced seven times before Wednesday’s semi-finals and the Greek had won only once. Now came the second, and certainly the sweetest way and most important place of his career.

Tsitsipas penetrated the minds of those following tennis no later than two years ago when he dropped Roger Federerin following the Australian Open in the fourth round. The final stop of the tournament hit the semi-finals in Nadal’s rough hand.

At the latest, Tsitsipas repaid old debts and postponed Nadal’s dream of winning the 21 grand Slam tournament until the June French Open.

In the semi-finals Tsitsipas faces Russia Daniil Medvedevinwho stopped his compatriot Andrei Rublevin tournament numbers 7–5, 6–2, 6–2.

The semi-final will be at least as difficult for the Greek as the match against Nadal. Medvedev will hit the field with computer accuracy and lead the mutual statistics 5-1 before Friday’s semi-finals.

Against Nadal, Tsitsipas showed that statistics can be fun to read, but in the end their significance is overshadowed by field events.