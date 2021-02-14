Tennis | Grand Slam Aslan Karatsev pushed for the Australian Open semi-finals, the whole life changes at once

On the way, the big favorites Schwartzman and Auger-Aliassime have fallen.

Russian Aslan Karatsev playing tennis in the Australia quarterfinals semi-finals. Then who?

That might well be the question, even if you followed tennis a little more closely.

Karatsev hosted the tournament by far the biggest surprise by beating the Canadian youth Felix Auger-Aliassimen in five installments after losing the first two installments: 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime was ranked 20th.

Auger-Aliassime was a big favorite in the match and it looked like two sets. Then Karatsev started to get caught up in the game and the Russian ruled the fifth set the way he wanted. He already had four breakbacks on the 5-2 lead, but they didn’t bring the lead to two feedbacks. The solution was postponed and the tension intensified.

“It was really hard to play against him in the beginning. He played really fast and took two sets to learn how to play, ”Karatsev said in a field interview.

Entering the match win, Karatsev was cold-nervous like any major world star. The final pass came easily and the match ended in a hard hand.

“Towards the end, I got into rhythm in the third and fifth installments. Feels really good but tired. I put everything into this match. ”

Exceptthat Karatsev is completely unknown at the age of 27, he entered the tournament’s main series of qualifiers. He is the first first-time player in the grand slam tournament to put him in the top eight in 25 years.

The last trick was successful in Romania Alex Radulescu In Wimbledon in 1996, told the news agency AFP.

When the race break caused by the coronavirus ended at the end of last summer, Karatsev’s ATP Ranking was over 250. At the start of the Australian Championships, the Russian name will be found in 114th place.

The rise of Karatsev began to show in the autumn. Before that, he suffered a lot of injuries, a couple of years ago his knee injuries bothered him, but the fall tournaments brought success. He won the Prague Challenger Race and followed a similar tournament in Ostrava.

Signs of success were in the air when Karatsev survived the final of the Tampere Challenger Tournament in the summer of 2016. Joy was short and the name disappeared from the columns for many years.

Karatsevin The Australian Championships kicked off on January 10 in Doha. The tournament qualifiers were played in Qatar, after which it was time to move to Australia’s strict two-week quarantine.

It’s not enough for Karatsev to pass the qualifiers almost by throwing the first round, except for a three-legged match, but he knocked out Melbourne in the third round for Argentina. Diego Schwartzmanin bluntly in three installments. Schwartzman was ranked eighth and last fall’s sensation with a good grip.

In the quarterfinals, Karatsev will face Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrovin, because hit a big favorite Dominic Thiemin out 6-4, 6-4, 6-0. Austrian Thiem conquered the US Open last fall and was one of the big winning favorites in Australia as well.

Went in the upcoming semi-finals, however, Karatsev’s life will change from now on. He rises about 50 places on the ATP list to 63-65 for his participants.

The upcoming Ranking means Karatsev secured his place in the final three grand slam tournaments of the season, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. In addition, he will survive all ATP-250 level tournaments without qualifiers as is likely to be the case with many larger ones.

Behind are a challenger-level tournament and numerous qualifiers. He qualified for the Grand Slam tournaments nine times before succeeding, and eventually went a long way.

He has earned 525,000 Australian dollars, or about 335,000 euros, so far. The sum is a little over half the merit of his entire career.