The legendary tennis player Martina Navratilova revealed the remission of her cancers after having come to “fear of not making it to next Christmas” when she received the double diagnosis.

Former world number one, winner of 18 Grand Slam titles During her long career, she had announced in January that she had been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer.

what’s coming

At 66, he has yet to undergo preventive radiotherapy treatment, but in an interview with Piers Morgan that is due to air on TalkTV on Tuesday, he delivered the good news. “As far as (the doctors) know, I don’t have cancer,” he declared.

Navratilova, in a few words collected in the British press.

Tennis player Martina Navratilova has cancer. Photo: Instagram: @martinanavratilova

Navratilova explained that the diagnosis had made her fear the worst. “She was completely terrified for three days, thinking that she would not make it to next Christmas,” she admits in that interview.

“The list of things to do came to my head, everything I wanted to do. It may seem very superficial, but I came to wonder what luxury car I wanted to drive if I lived for a year,” he revealed.

Navratilova, who had already been treated for early-stage breast cancer in 2010, consulted a doctor after noticing the hypertrophy of a lymph node in the neck and medical tests confirmed cancer.

American tennis player Martina Navratilova married Russian former model and businesswoman Julia Lemigova in 2014.

“It was the first week of December, he told me that he was going to see that Christmas, but maybe not the next one,” he said. Doctors explained that his throat cancer was “extremely treatable” and that he had a “95%” chance of making a full recovery.

Navratilova, born in Czechoslovakia and naturalized American in 1981, marked an era in women’s tennis. She won her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 1979 and lifted that trophy a record nine times for her, taking both the men’s and women’s categories into account.

Navratilova retired after winning the mixed doubles with American Bob Ryan at the 2006 US Open, shortly before her 50th birthday. Far from the tracks, she has become a recognized defender of the LGTB cause. In 2014, she married Julia Lemigova.

AFP

More sports news